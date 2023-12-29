Democrats, establishment GOP will ‘stop at nothing’ to maintain power, says Tulsi Gabbard

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said on "Hannity" she has "no doubt" that Democrats would like to remove former President Trump from the ballot altogether. Gabbard said Democrat and Republican "war hawks" are quick to argue the U.S. should intervene when other countries take similar actions against political candidates.

TRUMP DISQUALIFIED FROM MAINE 2024 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY BALLOT

TULSI GABBARD: This is the M.O. of the Democrat elite. They will stop at nothing to try to maintain their power, even if it means taking away the right to vote of Americans. So they have no issue taking Trump off the ballot. They have no issue pursuing him and persecuting him through a weaponized and politicized Department of Justice. They have no qualms about doing whatever they feel is necessary to hold onto power. It's ridiculous that we are having this conversation here in the United States of America. … We've seen how the war hawks in Washington, they will see this happen in another country and they'll be very quick to say we must go and intervene. We must go and topple this banana republic or this dictatorship. Many of these very same people are the people who are driving this. And it's not just Democrats. They're Republicans who are threatened by President Trump's unwillingness to buy into their establishment ways.

Gabbard's comments came after Maine's Democratic secretary of state disqualified former President Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.

In her ruling, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which bans from office those who "engaged in insurrection."

Bellows made the ruling after some state residents, including a bipartisan group of former lawmakers, challenged Trump's position on the ballot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report