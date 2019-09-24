Rep. Gabbard warns against going to war with Iran, says it would lead to 'all-out inferno' across region

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said Tuesday that the United States must be cautious in its response to Iran's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, warning of a "cycle of mutual retaliation.”

"The danger of continuing this tit for tat, this cycle of mutual retaliation, where does it end?” Gabbard asked on “Fox & Friends," suggesting that there would be no benefit in going to war with Iran.

Gabbard went on to say, “It ends in an all-out inferno across Iran and the Middle East, costing us American lives, costing American taxpayer dollars, increasing the refugee crisis in the region. That’s not something that serves our interests or anyone else's.”

World leaders gathered Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly and Britain, France and Germany joined the United States on Monday in blaming Iran for the Sept. 14 attacks on the key Saudi oil facilities.

The leaders of those nations -- which unlike the U.S. remain parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal -- said in a statement that “there is no other plausible explanation” than that “Iran bears responsibility for this attack.”

Gabbard said that there was no prior treaty alliance or security agreement with Saudi Arabia, so the United States responding on behalf of Saudi Arabia would be “unprecedented.”

“This situation didn’t just come out of nowhere,” Gabbard said. She also said that Iran is retaliating due to sanctions “crippling” their economy and that they are not able to sell their oil on the market.

“Our interest needs to be what is in the best interest of the American people and our national security and I think it’s important that we keep it at the forefront,” Gabbard said.

