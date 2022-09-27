Tulsi Gabbard: US is pushing for 'more destruction' in Ukraine conflict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard explained why America's lack of a response to the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks is concerning Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TULSI GABBARD: Our leaders are saying, "Well, hey, we can't do anything. This is all in Putin's hands." Well, guess what? The United States, our leaders and European leaders, are the ones fueling and funding this [Ukraine] war. So they have a heck of a lot of leverage to be able to push for a cease-fire, negotiate an outcome and an end to this war and to actually fight for peace and prosperity.

And we need to know that if they're not doing that, and they aren't right now, then what they are doing is pushing for more destruction, more war, and therefore, a lack of peace and prosperity and more suffering for us and people around the world.

