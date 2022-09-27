Expand / Collapse search
Tulsi Gabbard: US is pushing for 'more destruction' in Ukraine conflict

Gabbard slams Biden administration for failure to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Here's why the US has leverage in the Russia-Ukraine war

Here's why the US has leverage in the Russia-Ukraine war

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard highlights why the US must act as a beacon of hope during times of global conflict on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard explained why America's lack of a response to the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks is concerning Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TULSI GABBARD: Our leaders are saying, "Well, hey, we can't do anything. This is all in Putin's hands." Well, guess what? The United States, our leaders and European leaders, are the ones fueling and funding this [Ukraine] war. So they have a heck of a lot of leverage to be able to push for a cease-fire, negotiate an outcome and an end to this war and to actually fight for peace and prosperity. 

RUSSIA'S NEIGHBORS SEE SURGE OF MIGRANTS AS MEN FLEE PUTIN'S DRAFT

And we need to know that if they're not doing that, and they aren't right now, then what they are doing is pushing for more destruction, more war, and therefore, a lack of peace and prosperity and more suffering for us and people around the world.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.