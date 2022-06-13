Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Tulsi Gabbard questions the Biden administration's long-term goals in Ukraine: 'What is our objective?'

Congress passed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine in May

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Gabbard: We are at a closer risk of nuclear war with Russia

Tulsi Gabbard joined 'The Ingraham Angle' to weigh on the continuing war in Ukraine as the U.S. considers approving another aid package.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's long-term goals in helping fund the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

TULSI GABBARD: Yeah, you know just playing that clip back of Secretary Austin saying you know, we believe that we can win, uh, two things, WE first of all, but this is coming from an administration that, from the beginning to date has failed to define what winning looks like. What is our objective? You know, Secretary Austin said in the past well we’re doing this so that we can weaken Russia but really when you look at it this was always about going to war with Russia with Ukraine as the proxy and that’s exactly what’s happening right now. This is something that we the American people never had a say in, Congress rushed through this $40 billion spending package never had any kind of serious debate about it.

UKRAINE FUNDING BILL: THESE 11 REPUBLICAN SENATORS SPLIT FROM PARTY LEADERSHIP, OPPOSED $40 BILLION IN AID

Meanwhile, here at home as you've been talking about, the American people are struggling, we have record inflation, increasing costs of just about everything, gas prices, food shortages not only here but around the world. We’re the ones who are paying the price, the people of Europe are paying the price, people around the world are paying the price and also there’s that small matter of the fact that we are at a closer risk of nuclear war than ever since the Cuban missile crisis a direct result of the decisions made by the leaders in this country. 

