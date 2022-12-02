Tulsi Gabbard hammers media treatment of SBF compared to Elon Musk: 'Like a wealthy banana republic'

Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday to discuss the coverage of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, arguing that it appears to be another example of "everything wrong" with Washington, D.C., elite and the mainstream media.

TULSI GABBARD: This is a glaring example of everything that's wrong with our government and the power elite in Washington. If you are a crook, but you got the right friends and you're on the right team, then you'll be taken care of. If you're not, if you're if you're against that team, then even if you're not a crook, they're going to try to find a crime to pin on you. And there's such a huge contrast here that dawned on me when I saw this story, this interview playing out today. On the one hand, you have Stephanopoulos treating this guy with kid gloves. You know, ‘Poor you. You only have $100,000 in your bank account right now.’ Nevermind that $20 billion has disappeared. How many people have been actually hurt through this?

They're going out of their way to treat him kindly and with kid gloves and not actually call him out for exactly what he is. But on the other hand, you have Elon Musk, right? They are doing all they can to vilify Elon Musk, paint him as enemy number one, say that his purchase of Twitter is a potential national security threat. Why? Because he stands for free speech, and because he's saying to the Biden administration and permanent Washington, ‘Twitter's not going to be your propaganda arm anymore.’ This points to everything that's wrong with Washington. The American people deserve better than this, what is essentially a wealthy banana republic that takes care of their own and goes after their political opponents at this point.



