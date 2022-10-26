Tulsi Gabbard: Democratic Party is completely controlled by warmongers in Washington

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard reacts to progressive Democrats withdrawing a letter urging President Biden to seek diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine war Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TULSI GABBARD: Tucker, these so-called progressives did a very simple thing that apparently can appear to be brave in Washington these days. In that letter to President Biden, they just told the truth about how this ongoing proxy war with Russia is increasing in cost and consequences, both on the Ukrainian people, but also the American people here at home, and how it's negatively impacting gas prices, increasing inflation and so on. You know, these progressives in the letter, they didn't say, "Stop sending aid to Ukraine."

FAR-LEFT DEMS URGE BIDEN TO PUSH PEACE DEAL IN UKRAINE, THROW PARTY INTO UPROAR

No, all they said was, "Hey, President Biden, engage in diplomacy." And the response they got, of course, from the warmongers who controlled the Democrat Party in Washington was to immediately be smashed to pieces, so much so that these Democrat members of Congress cowered in the corner with fear and now have gone so far out of their way, apologizing profusely for having the audacity to call for diplomacy in this war that's putting us all at risk.

And now they've actually gone 180 degrees in the opposite direction. They're now trying to prove how much of a war mongers they, too, are by saying, "no, don't engage in diplomacy. We don't want you to do that." This is exactly, Tucker, one of the main reasons I left the Democrat Party, they're completely controlled by these warmongers in Washington.