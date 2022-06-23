Tulsi Gabbard calls out the left's 'crazy' turn on women's sports: 'Erasing objective reality'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday that the Biden administration is undermining and rejecting objective reality on physiological and biological differences between men and women.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate went on to say that it "just shows what an insane world we're living in" and people in the highest positions of power who claim to be feminists are hypocritical for supporting transgender athletes competing in female sports.

"And so they're essentially erasing that objective reality that there are, that I am a woman, that there are such things as women, and it's crazy."

TITLE IX'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY: DEBATE OVER TRANSGENDER ATHLETES RAGES

The emergence of transgender athletes in sports has created debate over whether a transgender woman or girl has a competitive advantage over a biological woman or girl.

With Thursday marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX , the discourse is only getting hotter.

The Biden administration wants transgender athletes to enjoy the same protections Title IX originally afforded women when it passed five decades ago. At that point in 1972, the debate about transgender athletes was many years away.

The debate comes down to advocates wanting to protect the space already established by Title IX legislation for biological women and those who want to compete as females to enjoy the same protections as anyone else.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabbard said that the issue of transgender athletes competing in female sports is not predicated on science.

"And so that's my point is you've got the governor of a state. You've got other people who are saying these same things who are afraid to use the word woman. Brian, I'm a woman. I know all about how the biology of women works because I am one," Gabbard said.

"And yet you have people who say, well, what is a woman? And they cannot even answer that most simple question."

Gabbard said overall, the Democratic Party has gone in a "crazy" direction in recent years, referencing the criticism of the left by comedian Bill Maher.

LISTEN TO THURSDAY'S "BRIAN KILMEADE SHOW" BELOW:



