Tulsi Gabbard rips Biden, McConnell on Ukraine: Warmongers in both parties 'selling a lie' to Americans

Gabbard tells Tucker Carlson Americans have a constitutional right to decide whether US goes to war

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard: Zelenskyy is doing everything he can to bring the US and NATO into the war Video

Tulsi Gabbard: Zelenskyy is doing everything he can to bring the US and NATO into the war

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard provides insight on the Russia-Ukraine war on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and said there are "warmongers in both parties" including President Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Gabbard warned about the potential of the Ukraine war worsening after Biden's visit to Kyiv. 

TULSI GABBARD RESPONDS TO MITT ROMNEY'S ACCUSATION OF 'TREASONOUS LIES'

TULSI GABBARD: You look at the lies that the American people are being told by President Biden, by Mitch McConnell, by these warmongers in both parties selling this lie, that this is about defending freedom and democracy. And as he said, there's no greater threat to that democracy than this fight against this war against Russia. They are the ones who are undermining our democracy. They are the ones who are denying the American people our constitutional right to have a say whether or not we go to war. It is an affront to the Constitution and every single American. And we should all be raising hell about this because it is our future, the future of the world that's at stake. 

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.