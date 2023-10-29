Tulane student who filmed violent pro-Palestinian protest blasts 'anti-Jewish' attitudes: 'Deeply concerning'

A pro-Palestinian protest erupted into violence near Tulane University in New Orleans last Thursday as similar unrest continues to rock major cities and college campuses across the nation.

Video appears to show two protesters standing in the back of a truck. One wearing a mask is holding a Palestinian flag. The other is attempting to set fire to an Israeli flag when counter-protesters stepped in.

Ryan Zamos, a Tulane law student who filmed the video, spoke out about the "terrifying" experience Sunday on "FOX & Friends Weekend," telling host Will Cain that the protests are a way of antagonizing Jewish students.

"Tulane University allowed for a pro-Palestinian protest to occur, and they did not take the preventative measures that were necessary, such as shutting down the street," he said.

"The car, as you see, drove by four times previously. It was on the fifth time that they attempted to burn the [Israeli] flag before students attempted to grab the flag before pro-Palestinian protesters come in and assault numerous students."

According to the The Maroon, a student publication from Loyola University, one counter-protester threw an Israeli flag into the truck driven by pro-Palestinian protesters before attacking the truck and stealing its key fob, forcing the protesters to park on the side of the road.

FOX 8, an affiliate based in New Orleans, reported that authorities attempted to keep the crowd under control, adding that multiple arrests were made following the incident.

Zamos told Cain that Tulane's student population is approximately 44% Jewish, claiming the protest was an attempt to "antagonize" Jewish students by promoting hate and making them afraid to go to class.

"It's deeply concerning," he said, later calling on the university to take a "firm stance against hate rather than remaining neutral."

"These protests, they're not pro-Palestinian, they're anti-Jewish and anti-Israel," he added.

Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts issued a statement addressing the unrest Thursday, affirming that student safety is the university's top priority.

"Three Tulane students were assaulted at a rally intentionally staged on the public sidewalk along Freret Street, over which we do not have control. This rally was not approved or sanctioned by Tulane. There were approximately 40 plainclothes and uniformed New Orleans, Tulane, Loyola and State Police officers, including mounted police, who made several arrests. There were also dozens of Tulane staff members on hand to support students. TUPD also apprehended a suspect last night for an act of antisemitic vandalism (graffiti) to a building near campus," the statement read in part.

"To be clear: We condemn and are outraged by today’s violence and the hateful language and rhetoric we heard. It is counter to everything we stand for at Tulane. What started out as a peaceful demonstration unfortunately devolved into a violent incident and a dark day for our community…

"At today’s rally, the actions of some of the protestors, many of whom were not affiliated with Tulane, were violent, deplorable, deliberately provocative and exploitative of the profound sorrow and anger so many of us have been experiencing over the last few weeks. They were also completely counter to Tulane’s values of practicing mutual respect when debating ideas and promoting viewpoints, especially with those with whom we disagree the most," it continued.

In a follow-up statement posted Friday, Fitts added that plans to enhance security measures, enforce the student code of conduct and provide support resources are in effect.

