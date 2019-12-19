Tucker Carlson: Democrats showed 'mindless conformity' in faux 'solemn' impeachment vote

Tucker Carlson said Democrats showed "mindless conformity" in regard to impeachment, which instantly broke apart after articles against President Trump were approved by the House.

On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the host played video of multiple House Democrats claiming in their floor remarks that impeaching Trump was a "sad day."

In one clip, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., took to the dais and said that it was "with profound sadness that I stand here today in support of these articles of impeachment."

At other moments, Democrats including Reps. Karen Bass and Lou Correa of California, Danny Davis of Illinois, Eliot Engel of New York, Dan Kildee of Michigan and John Lewis of Georgia described Wednesday as a "sad day."

"You can mock the mindless conformity," Carlson remarked, "but honestly, you've got to admire the discipline that a moment like that must've required."

"These are people by and large with disorganized and chaotic personal lives -- that's why they are leftists in the first place," he continued. "Because they are deeply unhappy."

However, Carlson added, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the adoption of the first article of impeachment, her Democratic caucus' collective "mask" of empathy "slipped."

As Pelosi closed her announcement, cheers began to erupt in the gallery -- which summarily received an instant scowl and stern gesture from the speaker.

"Yeah, hush," Carlson joked, claiming the Democrats' collective consideration of the impeachment vote as a "sad day" soon evaporated, as Pelosi herself told reporters Thursday she had heard from people "all over the country" who had a "spring in their step" because Trump was impeached.

"It's not solemn," Carlson said. "It's a cause for celebration -- don't worry, it was never about saving the republic or preserving the Constitution."

He called the faux-"solemnity" of the impeachment process a "prank" on the American people.

"It was the political equivalent of a flaming bag of dog bombs on the country's front steps," he remarked.