Tucker Carlson: Trump's opponents despise him the most when he tells the truth

Tucker Carlson went after "the left" and the mainstream media Wednesday, saying neither group has a problem with the president's lies but hates when he tells the truth.

"At times, he's [Trump's] a full-blown B.S. artist. If Trump hadn't gotten rich in real estate, he could've made a fortune selling cars. Most people know this. It's obvious, transparent, really," Carlson said. "So he's lying. Really? The reason the left despises Donald Trump? Or could the problem be, as is so often the case, the exact opposite of what they claim it is?"

The host made the case that "official Washington" is angry at Trump for addressing issues that reflect poorly on them.

"What infuriates official Washington is not when Trump lies. It's when he tells the truth. Truth is the real threat to their power," Carlson said. "There's an unspoken agreement among the people in charge of our country not to talk about what has happened to it. They are personally implicated in its decline."

"But Trump won't shut up. He keeps talking. That's his crime. That's why they hate him," Carlson added.

Carlson specifically mentioned illegal immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border as an example of a topic Trump addressed that the establishment and the media failed Americans on.

"If the people in charge actually cared about us, they would protect our borders," Carlson said. "The gatekeepers in our national media, the people who should have been sounding the alarm about all of this, but instead made common cause with the ruling class they were supposed to be covering and keeping honest."

Carlson said government officials and the media don't want you thinking about important issues to avoid their role in the problem, while others deflect the issue by calling Trump "racist."

"Any of that might point up their own egregious failures and selfishness, which are profound. And whatever we do, we can't bring that up because it's embarrassing," Carlson said. "So instead, let's just agree that Donald Trump is a racist liar and move on."