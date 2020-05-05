Tucker Carlson rips leaders over coronavirus hypocrisy: 'They are entirely lacking in self-awareness'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tucker Carlson began Tuesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by tackling the hypocrisy of many leaders who have failed to adhere to measures they promoted as necessary to combat the coronavirus.

The host opened with the story of British scientist Neil Ferguson, who promoted the "Chinese model of quarantine" while advising Boris Johnson's before quitting after it was discovered he had violated his own guidelines.

"Ferguson was happy to help shut down the entire United Kingdom, but it turns out he wasn't that interested at all in participating in it personally," Carlson said. "Today, the Telegraph newspaper reported that Neil Ferguson ignored his own lockdowns while the rest of London stayed trapped indoors and did the rest of the country. Ferguson repeatedly invited his married mistress over to his apartment for sex. Perhaps most striking of all, he was infected with the coronavirus at the time."

When confronted by the Telegraph, Carlson added, Ferguson attempted to explain himself by saying, "I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms."

However, Carlson said it was not clear that Ferguson was immune from the virus during all of his encounters with his lover.

"For a famous scientist, Neil Ferguson is curiously ignorant of science. He's also obviously an appalling hypocrite, and he's not alone in that," Carlson said. "So many of the people making our policies are like this almost compulsively."

"Again and again, they do the very things they punish us for doing when they're caught. They acknowledge no shame," Carlson said. "They are entirely lacking in self-awareness. They have no idea how absurd they are. They discredit themselves without even realizing it."

Carlson called out New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, CNN host Chris Cuomo and his bother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who the host said was being hypocritical by not wearing a mask at his daily briefings, at which Cuomo encourages New Yorkers to wear masks in public.

"'You could literally kill someone by not wearing a mask,' says the man not wearing a mask who happens to be sitting next to two other people who are not wearing masks," Carlson said. "Do they hear themselves when they talk like this? On some level, they do. They know they're hypocritical frauds. And that's exactly why they lecture you so hysterically. It makes them feel better."

Carlson called the situation "infuriating."

"It's just so obvious they simply don't care enough about your opinion to bother with what you think," Carlson said. "That's all of them. This would be infuriating if these people didn't run the world, but it's worse than that because they do."