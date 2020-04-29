Tucker Carlson rips American feminists over silence on Biden allegations: 'There is nothing more corrupt'

Tucker Carlson ripped the "so-called feminist movement" on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. defended former Vice President Joe Biden against sexual assault allegations, highlighting the stark contrast with her treatment of allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the fall of 2018.

"The American feminist movement may be the single most corrupt movement in the world," Carlson said, "more corrupt than the government of Equatorial Guinea. It's more corrupt than the World Health Organization. There is nothing more corrupt than institutional feminism."

"If you want proof," he continued, "look no further than Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. Two years ago, Gillibrand wanted Kavanaugh's life and family destroyed."

WOMEN'S GROUP VOCAL ON KAVANAUGH NOW SILENT ON BIDEN ALLEGATIONS

Gillibrand publicly expressed her support for Biden after former Senate staffer Tara Reade levied accusations of sexual assault against the 2020 presumptive Democratic nominee.

“I stand by [former] Vice President Biden,” Gillibrand said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday, according to The National Review. “He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.”

"The American feminist movement may be the single most corrupt movement in the world." — Tucker Carlson

Gillibrand has previously taken tough stands against other public figures accused of sexual misconduct allegations. She was a staunch defender of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of attempted rape when he and Ford were teenagers in the mid-1980s. At the time, Gillibrand said the proceedings would be a “sham” if Blasey Ford's allegations weren't investigated by the FBI.

"Her argument was that Kavanaugh has not demanded that the FBI forensically go through his entire life. He doesn't appear to trust the FBI ... therefore, he must be guilty," Carlson mocked.

STACEY ABRAMS SAID BIDEN WILL 'MAKE WOMEN PROUD' WHEN ASKED ABOUT TARA READE ALLEGATIONS

"Has Joe Biden begged the FBI to take a close look at his personal life over the past 50 years?" Carlson continued. "Oh, he hasn't? he must be guilty ..." but "that's no longer her [Gillibrand's] position."

In 2017, Gillibrand helped pressure then-Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., into his eventual resignation over sexual misconduct allegations.

Gillibrand has also defended former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleged last year that President Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

"We want to be clear, we have no idea if Joe Biden actually did this, we hope not ... but the point is, in American politics, it doesn't matter," Carlson concluded. "Here's the takeaway: Institutional feminism, the so-called feminist movement, is fake. It was never about believing women.

"They don't care about women. They care about power."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.