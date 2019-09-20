Tucker Carlson mocks CNN’s Don Lemon for blackface hypocrisy over coverage of Megyn Kelly, Justin Trudeau

Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed out Thursday the hypocrisy surrounding mainstream media’s coverage of the Justin Trudeau blackface scandal by comparing the way CNN’s Don Lemon has handled it to the outrage the liberal host expressed when Megyn Kelly was under fire for blackface comments last year.

The Canadian prime minister apologized during a news conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, but Carlson said that Trudeau didn’t actually take responsibility but rather “transferred it” by blaming privilege.

CANADIAN PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU ADMITS WEARING BROWNFACE IN 2001 SCHOOL PHOTO, APOLOGIZES

“He’s moving responsibility for what he did from himself to the rest of us… it’s not a confession, it’s a justification and the only people dumb enough to buy it are the news media, of course. The dumbest people in the world,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson then singled out CNN’s Lemon, playing a clip of the liberal host covering Trudeau’s apology by mocking President Trump.

“Wow, a leader apologizing. It seems odd, doesn’t it? I mean, because we have one who doesn’t,” Lemon said this week on “CNN Tonight."

“He says he didn’t think it was racist at the time, now he knows better,” Lemon added. “Think about it however you want to think about it. When someone apologizes, wow, we don’t often see that here. Especially a world leader who's saying, ‘I should have known better and I’m sorry.’”

CNN'S DON LEMON KNOCKS TRUMP WHILE PRAISING JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S APOLOGY OVER BROWNFACE PHOTO

Carlson then compared Lemon’s reaction to Trudeau wearing blackface on multiple occasions to his reaction to former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who was famously fired from NBC News for simply suggesting blackface could sometimes be OK when used for a costume.

“What a difference a year makes… Megyn Kelly never wore blackface, she wouldn’t do that. She’s not Justin Trudeau," Carlson said. "She just made the mistake of not seeming quite offended enough in a TV segment about certain Halloween costumes."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson then aired a clip of Lemon’s response to the Kelly controversy from October 2018.

“Megyn is 47 years old, she’s our age. There has never been a time in her 47 years that blackface has been acceptable… I wonder how much diversity she has on her staff. I don’t know, I’m not there but I would imagine there is not a lot,” Lemon said at the time. “This is what people of the larger culture don’t understand about racism and about privilege.”

Carlson questioned if Lemon has had a “change of heart” regarding blackface since Kelly -- who also apologized -- was ousted from NBC. After all, he doesn’t seem too worked up about Trudeau.

“Or could it be that because Justin Trudeau is a powerful leader on the left, he gets a pass no matter what he does? I think you know the answer,” Carlson said.