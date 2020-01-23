Tucker Carlson mocks 'St. Adam' Schiff's performance at Senate impeachment trial

Tucker Carlson continued his mockery of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his performance during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump Thursday, saying Schiff had revived his "wartime general" character from the previous day's proceedings while adding a "theological dimension."

"Say what you will, but as a piece of theater. It had literally everything. There was dastardly old Vladimir Putin rubbing his hands together in diabolical glee," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," mocking Schiff's remarks. "Somewhere deep beneath the Kremlin: 'Those foolish Americans. Little do they know my troops will be in Phoenix by nightfall.'"

Carlson played a montage of Schiff mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin "thanking God" that Russia was no longer being blamed for election interference in 2016 thanks to Trump's actions toward Ukraine.

"I don't think we really want Vladimir Putin, our adversary, to be thanking God for the president of the United States," Schiff said.

"God himself in heaven, looking down in sadness, hoping this lost nation will, finally, heed St. Adam's prophetic warnings, and obey," Carlson sarcastically said before playing a montage that mocked Schiff's past accusations that Trump and his campaign had colluded with Moscow.

"To Schiff, collusion was everywhere. On Facebook, on television, inside the box of Honey Bunches of Oats sitting in the breakfast nook in his airless Capitol Hill apartment," Carlson joked. "At one point, he even began to suspect his cats. His many cats."

Carlson asked aloud why Schiff was never "punished" for "lying" about Trump colluding with Russia before reminding viewers who he believes Schiff is.

"Schiff was wrong. None of this ever happened, and we now know that conclusively. So is Schiff punished for this, driven from polite society for falsely impugning the integrity of millions of Americans with lies, which he did? No, he wasn't," Carlson said. "Just the opposite. He was rewarded. That's how Washington really works."

"Keep that in mind," the host added, "as you watch Adam Schiff strut around the Senate this week playing whatever character he's chosen that day."