'Damning' Hunter Biden documents mysteriously vanish in transit to Los Angeles, Tucker says

A shipment of "damning" documents linked to Hunter Biden and his father mysteriously disappeared in transit to Los Angeles, Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed on his show Wednesday night.

"There is always a lot going on that we don't have time to get to on the air," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host told his audience, "but there is something specific going on behind the screens that we did feel like we should tell you about.

"On Monday of this week, we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family," Carlson went on. "We believe they are authentic, they're real and they're damning."

Carlson added he was contacted by the source while in Los Angeles preparing to interview Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, who detailed Joe's purported knowledge of his son's foreign dealings on the Fox News show Tuesday night.

"We texted a producer in New York and asked him to send those documents to us in L.A, " Carlson explained. "And he did that, so Monday afternoon of this week, he shipped the documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand-name company that we've used, you've used, countless times with never a single problem."

But the documents never arrived in Los Angeles, Carlson said.

"Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared."

The company immediately launched an investigation, tracing the envelope from the moment it was dropped off in New York, until 3:44 a.m. Tuesday, when an employee at a sorting facility in another state noticed that the package had been opened and arrived empty.

"The company security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent," Carlson said. "They searched the plane, and the trucks that carried it, they went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off, they combed the entire cavernous sorting facility, they used pictures of what we had sent, so that searchers would know what to look for.

"They went far and beyond, but they found nothing. Those documents have vanished," Carlson concluded. "As of tonight, the company has no idea and no working theory either about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now."

The host added that executives at the company were "baffled and deeply bothered by this, and so are we."