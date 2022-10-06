Tucker Carlson's Fox Nation special 'The End of Men' explores science behind testosterone, fertility decline

With testosterone levels and fertility on the decline, "Tucker Carlson Originals" dives into the reasoning behind the fall of societal manhood in the Fox Nation episode, "The End of Men."

Tucker Carlson explored why testosterone levels have been dwindling each decade, as scientists notice a trend with certain chemicals and their affects on the male reproductive system.

"Testosterone levels are declining 10% per decade," Carlson said. "Chemical and pharmaceutical companies are poisoning us, but you're not allowed to notice this is happening."

"No one in Washington seems interested at all," he continued. "It's a joke to them."



Toxicologist Dr. Linda Birnbaum appears in the episode to explain how a common chemical, PFAS, that is found in the environment is to blame for various serious diseases, including cancers.

The chemicals are alleged to have a significant impact on the male reproductive system.

"For many of these compounds, there's clear evidence that some of these chemicals cause problems with reproduction," Dr. Birnbaum said. "It's really a demasculinization of the male fetus."

She faced pushback over her theories at the Department of Health and Human Services after linking the chemicals to various environmental factors and consumer products.

As noted in the special, the agency mandated clearance on her lab work, denied her a salary increase, and reportedly tried to oust her from her role as a result.

She alleged the chemical significantly impacts sperm quantity, sperm quality, and testosterone levels.