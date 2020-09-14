Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Tucker Carlson: Democrats' anti-police rhetoric promoting ongoing violence

Tucker Carlson blasted onlookers who mocked the officers as they fought for their lives

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
The Democrat Party has been promoting anti-police narrative for months during Black Lives Matter protests, which have contributed to the recent outbreak of violence, Fox News' Tucker Carlson said Monday.

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said the shooting of two California deputies last weekend is being written off as a "senseless crime," but he said the intent behind it was clearly driven by the leftist movement.

“He tried to kill them because they were cops,” he said. “Can we really be surprised that he tried to do that? Since the beginning of summer, the Democratic Party has told us that the police are evil. That they’re killers. Agents of racist genocide. Cops are the problem.”

DETROIT POLICE CHIEF STANDS GROUND AMID NATIONWIDE RESIGNATIONS: 'I'M NOT LEAVING'

Carlson pointed to the reaction by the public who were nearby the officers in the moments after the shooting. Nobody ran over to offer help or comfort the two. Instead, they mocked the officers.

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff's deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Saturday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff's deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Saturday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

“This is the country they’re creating,” he said. “A young woman shot in the face gasping for air as she tries to stay alive for her child. What kind of person could laugh at that?”

“Black Lives Matter has told this man that police officers deserve to die because they’re sub-human,” he added. “So why wouldn’t he celebrate?”

Following the shooting, protesters flocked to the hospital where the officers were taken to “root for their death” and block the entrance and exits. Carlson said this was the perfect opportunity for the LAPD to intervene with justified force, but they didn’t.

He said Democratic leaders nationwide condoned this act of violence and others, as protesters continue to react accordingly and treat criminals as “martyrs.”

GUTFELD ON ANTI-POLICE CLIMATE IN AMERICA

“It’s all such an absurd lie,” he said. “And everyone who’s paying attention knows it’s a lie. But they demand that we all play along. And they punish us if we don’t."

