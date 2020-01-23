Tucker Carlson tells Michael Bloomberg: Stop apologizing for your existence

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg should own his life's accomplishments instead of apologizing for them, Tucker Carlson said Thursday.

"Imagine if instead of running on all the mistakes he made, running away from them, admitting to all the 'sins'... Bloomberg actually ran unapologetically on the things he has done," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"[He] built a massive company, made New York better ... He still might not win. The Democratic Party is pretty broken, but at least he would live out his final years on Earth in dignity."

Before entering the race, Bloomberg -- a former three-term mayor of New York City -- had called members of the 2020 Democratic field for issuing unnecessary apologies to appease the party's base after then-candidate Beto O'Rourke famously apologized for being a "white male."

In March of last year, Bloomberg said a presidential run was "not going to happen for someone like me starting where I am unless I was willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called an apology tour.”

Despite his earlier comments, Bloomberg recently issued a surprising apology for his controversial “stop and frisk” policy, which critics say sowed distrust of police in black and Latino communities during his administration.

“Over time I’ve come to understand something that I’ve long struggled to admit to myself,” Bloomberg told congregants at a majority-black church in Brooklyn. “I got something important wrong. I got something important really wrong."

"Bloomberg took a city that was already safer than most American cities and made it one of the safest cities on planet Earth," Carlson said. "One reason he was able to do that was because of his 'stop-and-frisk' policy that took thousands of illegal guns off the streets along with dangerous criminals and that saved lives," Carlson said. "That's a legacy. Who else has done that? "

"He could be running on that," Carlson continued, "but no. The current Democratic Party requires candidates to side with criminals over normal people. So Bloomberg abandoned his old faith for his new faith."

Carlson further mocked Bloomberg's apology, saying "there is something poignant about watching 77-year-old billionaires get woke. Also something amusing about it. 'Sorry for saving all those lives. My bad, will you please vote for me now?'"

Bloomberg has already spent a quarter-billion dollars on campaign ads. A Monmouth University poll of national Democratic primary voters had Bloomberg in fourth place with nine percent support, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.