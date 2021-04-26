Tucker Carlson blasts Left for 'work to be done' narrative following Derek Chauvin conviction

Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted the work of Substack author Michael Tracey who observed that following Derek Chauvin's conviction of the murder of George Floyd, many on the Left--including businesses--parroted the line the "more work needs to be done." The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host then play a montage of figures like President Biden, Vice President Harris, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Don Lemon offer that opinion.

CARLSON: Everyone reading the bumper sticker. The best is the "comedians" reading state-approved propaganda. So many people have been so gravely diminished by the past few years.

But there’s more, more where that came from. Tracey then went and found a lot of other people reading from exactly the same script and it's an incredibly long list. And if you want to understand the axis between politicians and big business and fake state-approved comedians—all of them, everybody with power—all acting as one in unison against you and your interests. Basically telling you, yea this guy was found guilty of murder, but you’re the one who’s guilty and we’re gonna punish you, we’re gonna spend some time doing it. That’s exactly what they’re saying.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH TUCKER'S FULL COMMENTARY

