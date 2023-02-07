Sen. Tuberville, Rep. Cloud introduce resolution to stop Veteran's Affairs from providing abortions

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R.-Ala., and Rep. Michael Cloud, R.-Texas, introduced a joint resolution in Congress Tuesday to prevent the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from providing taxpayer-funded abortions.

In September, the VA submitted an interim rule to the Federal Register that would allow the agency to provide access to abortion when the pregnant veteran's life is at risk or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, regardless of whether abortion is legal in the state where the VA is operating.

More than 60 members of Congress signed on to the resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which gives Congress the authority to review major rules issued by federal agencies before they take effect, potentially preventing them from being implemented.

"As abortion bans come into force across the country, veterans in many States are no longer assured access to abortion services in their communities, even when those services are needed," the rule states.

Before the rule went into effect, abortions were not covered under the VAs medical benefits.

"Using our VA medical facilities to provide publicly-funded abortions is an unconstitutional abuse of the system, and it will not be tolerated," Tuberville told Fox News Digital. "No taxpayer should be forced to pay for abortion services that disregard the will of millions of Americans in states with legal protections for life, rightfully upheld by the Supreme Court last year. The interim final rule highlights this administration’s willingness to ignore the law and exploit limited federal resources to serve their extreme abortion agenda."

The VA is also facing a lawsuit over the rule, which the plaintiff, a VA nurse practitioner and Army veteran, Stephanie Carter argues is a violation of the First Amendment's religious freedom protections for providers like herself, who seek a religious exemption to the rule.

The VA’s abortion rule change is happening alongside a similar move from the Department of Defense (DoD), which would subsidize the travel costs of service members and their dependents who are seeking abortions in other states following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

"The Biden Administration continues to advance their radical abortion on demand agenda, this time through the Department of Veterans Affairs," Cloud told Fox News Digital. "Directing the Department of Veterans Affairs to perform abortions is a clear abuse of the law and it forces taxpayers to fund abortions, something the majority of Americans oppose. I will always be a voice for the unborn and oppose taxpayer funded abortions."

The resolution is endorsed by Susan B. Anthony Pro Life-America, March for Life, National Right to Life, Catholic Vote, Heritage Action and Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital.

Fox New Digital's Kelly Laco and Haris Alic contributed to this report.