Trump's support from African-Americans will rise 50 percent or more, Tim Scott predicts

President Trump will see a 50 percent increase in support from African-American voters, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., predicted Thursday.

“It will go from 8 percent in 2016 to a minimum of 12 percent in 2020,” Scott told "Your World"’s Neil Cavuto. Trump could even get support from as much as 15 percent of black voters, he said.

“And that is 'Game over,'” he added.

Scott pointed to increases in black homeownership and Trump’s efforts on criminal justice reform as reasons why that support will likely increase.

“Think about a top-tier Democratic candidate that talks about harassing African-American males through stop-and-frisk,” Scott said, referring to the controversial anti-crime policy employed by Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg when he was mayor of New York City. “Compare that against President Trump’s criminal justice reform packages that are making the justice system more fair for African-Americans disproportionally than it has been in a long time.”

Black unemployment numbers are also down and the number of black people working is up, he added.

“President Trump is not just talking a good game, he is walking a good game,” Scott said.

Scott's optimism on behalf of the president contrasted sharply with what House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told Cavuto on Tuesday.

Clyburn said the president would “absolutely not” get more African-American support, adding he only gave Trump credit for continuing the economic growth started under the Obama administration.

The South Carolina Democratic primary is scheduled for Feb. 29. The state's Republican primary was canceled.