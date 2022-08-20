Trump's 'fiercest critics' guilty of the very violation of norms they accuse him of: Jared Kushner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner explained how former President Donald Trump's "fiercest critics" project their violation of norms onto Trump on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Trump's "fiercest critics really accuse him of breaking norms, but what we’re seeing here, and what we’ve seen constantly over time, is that they do that exact thing," he told host Mark Levin. "They break all the norms in order to try to get Trump."

In the wake of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, the same people are committing the same act "in the same way," Kushner noted, saying they are leaking information to the same sources and fabricating "fabulous claims" that are soon debunked.

In the FBI raid, Trump drove his enemies "so crazy" that they over-pursued him and made mistakes in their attempt to "get him," he said.

Nevertheless, Trump is a fighter and always has been, Kushner said.

The former president's son-in-law related a story from his book in which Trump shared a candid moment with him before a speech he delivered on the Middle East.

"And he looks at me and says, ‘You know, Jared… the being president part is easy; it’s dealing with all of the animals and the crazy investigations that, unfortunately, takes us away from so many of the things that we want to be getting done.’"

The nature of the raid on Trump's home caught the attention of El Salvador's leader. Kushner said if the leader of El Salvador had raided the home of his top political rival, "the American government and the American media would be going crazy."

Those same institutions have been celebrating the raid on their home soil, he added, giving "a lot of pause and concern" to the many Americans who wish to believe in the fairness of the United States' democracy and judicial system.