Trump supporters use pregnant man emoji to defend RFK from 'anti-science' liberal attacks

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk mocked left-wing critics claiming President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy, is "anti-science" by using the controversial pregnant man emoji.

Kennedy has been a lightning rod for Democrats since endorsing Trump during the election and being nominated as HHS secretary, often times calling him dangerous and anti-science.

Musk fired back at these critics on Saturday by posting an image on X reminding his followers how "the left" has previously insisted men can get pregnant.

"The Left: RFK, Jr. is too anti-science. Also the Left," the image read, featuring an image of the emoji.

Vice President-elect JD Vance retweeted the post from his own X account Tuesday with three laughing emojis.

Other users agreed with Vance and Musk.

"This is deeply true. I share some of the concerns about RFK that the Left has, but given it’s behavior on many, many relevant fronts during the Great Awokening, it has zero credibility," conservative user Rod Dreher wrote.

"This is hilarious," Ontario Party leader Derek Sloan wrote.

Author Tom Young declared, "This is the liberals backward way of thinking!"

"Isn’t the second image kind of sciencey? Like someone can these days develop a deep voice, grow a beard, and then get pregnant. Very science!" GB News deputy political editor Tom Harwood joked.

Online stylist Ali Levine commented, "Thank you!! Like why aren’t we talking about this. It’s crazy they have said men can get pregnant. Can nurse their babies, and that Rachel Levine was a great pick for HHS, whaaaat! Make it make sense."

Apple came under fire in 2022 after revealing the new iPhone emoji for IOS 15.4. The American Family Association called out this announcement in a statement at the time.

APPLE'S 'PREGNANT MAN' EMOJI IS MORE 'CORPORATE HYPOCRISY,' SAYS AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION VP

"Companies [are] creating a stir as they promote gender confusion through their products," the American Family Association's statement read. "Through this seemingly casual introduction of ‘woke’ emojis, Apple joins the ranks of corporate giants such as Disney and Netflix in the list of companies creating a stir as they promote gender confusion through their products."

