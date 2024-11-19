Expand / Collapse search
Trump supporters use pregnant man emoji to defend RFK from 'anti-science' liberal attacks

Apple came under fire for introducing the pregnant man emoji in 2022

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Max Lugavere: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Might Be The Most Qualified Candidate That Weve Had Thus Far To Head Up HHS

Max Lugavere, director of the documentary "Empty Little Boxes", tells Brian Kilmeade Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be the most qualified candidate that we've had thus far to head up the HHS because of his status as an environmental lawyer.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk mocked left-wing critics claiming President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy, is "anti-science" by using the controversial pregnant man emoji.

Kennedy has been a lightning rod for Democrats since endorsing Trump during the election and being nominated as HHS secretary, often times calling him dangerous and anti-science.  

Musk fired back at these critics on Saturday by posting an image on X reminding his followers how "the left" has previously insisted men can get pregnant.

"The Left: RFK, Jr. is too anti-science. Also the Left," the image read, featuring an image of the emoji.

RFK, JR. WOULD FACE A 'TRIFECTA' OF CHALLENGES IN TURNING THE TIDE ON OBESITY EPIDEMIC: 'NOT AN EASY FIX'

RFK Jr.

Former Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave remarks at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on August 23, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.Kennedy announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign and supporting Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Vice President-elect JD Vance retweeted the post from his own X account Tuesday with three laughing emojis.

Other users agreed with Vance and Musk.

"This is deeply true. I share some of the concerns about RFK that the Left has, but given it’s behavior on many, many relevant fronts during the Great Awokening, it has zero credibility," conservative user Rod Dreher wrote.

"This is hilarious," Ontario Party leader Derek Sloan wrote.

Author Tom Young declared, "This is the liberals backward way of thinking!"

"Isn’t the second image kind of sciencey? Like someone can these days develop a deep voice, grow a beard, and then get pregnant. Very science!" GB News deputy political editor Tom Harwood joked.

Online stylist Ali Levine commented, "Thank you!! Like why aren’t we talking about this. It’s crazy they have said men can get pregnant. Can nurse their babies, and that Rachel Levine was a great pick for HHS, whaaaat! Make it make sense."

Apple came under fire in 2022 after revealing the new iPhone emoji for IOS 15.4. The American Family Association called out this announcement in a statement at the time.

APPLE'S 'PREGNANT MAN' EMOJI IS MORE 'CORPORATE HYPOCRISY,' SAYS AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION VP

"Companies [are] creating a stir as they promote gender confusion through their products," the American Family Association's statement read. "Through this seemingly casual introduction of ‘woke’ emojis, Apple joins the ranks of corporate giants such as Disney and Netflix in the list of companies creating a stir as they promote gender confusion through their products."

pregnant man

Apple introduced the pregnant man emoji for its iPhone products in 2022. (Emojipedia blog)

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.