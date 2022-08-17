Trump supporters celebrate after Cheney’s primary defeat: ‘Liz Cheney LOST BIG LEAGUE’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Twitter, prominent allies of former President Donald Trump expressed jubilation over the Tuesday primary defeat of Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney, who has become the Republican face of opposition against Trump with her prominent role on the January 6th Committee and her vote in support of Trump’s impeachment, lost her primary for Congress against Trump-backed nominee, Harriet Hageman, on Tuesday evening.

Hageman beat Cheney by almost forty points in the primary race, a blowout that satisfied the former president’s strongest supporters on social media.

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza mocked Cheney’s political misfortunes and the rumor that she might run for president considering she’ll be out of Congress soon. He wrote, "I have a better chance of being President than Liz Cheney, and I wasn’t even born in this country!"

TRUMP-BACKED HAGEMAN OUSTS CHENEY IN WYOMING'S GOP CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY

He also provided more serious commentary, tweeting, "Liz Cheney didn’t lose because she took on Trump. She lost because she took on her own constituents. She refused to represent them. She came to believe she was better than them. She alone possessed and upheld the truth. Today the voters put an end to this delusional bullsh*t."

Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., mocked both Cheney and her father Dick Cheney in one simple tweet, writing, "Cheney lost big and yet still has no exit strategy. Peak Cheney, actually."

"Bye bye @Liz_Cheney. On the bright side at least you won’t have to pretend to be from Wyoming anymore," tweeted Donald Trump, Jr. along with a video of his father dancing to "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "Liz Cheney got blown out in this election... then compared herself to Abraham Lincoln... she's f------ delusional," referencing Cheney’s concession speech in which she referenced the fact that Lincoln won the presidency after losing a congressional election.

Mocking that same part of her speech, author and Trump supporter Nick Adams wrote, "Someone should inform Liz Cheney that Abraham Lincoln would have voted for Harriet Hageman."

"Liz Cheney lost tonight and America won, it's that simple," declared ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted, "A clear message is being sent about what the Republican Party needs to be. It’s not anything like liar Liz Cheney, who is nothing like Abraham Lincoln."

Conservative activist and Trump supporter Scott Presler got a little more personal with his send-off for Cheney people. "To the Liz Cheney staffer, who tried to intimidate me when I visited Wyoming for a Remove Cheney rally, I mean this in the nicest & most gracious way possible: Good luck with the job search," he tweeted.

LAWMAKERS, PUNDITS REACT TO LIZ CHENEY'S LOSS IN WYOMING: ‘GIRL, BYE’

Former Trump advisor, author and FBI target George Papadopoulos celebrated the Cheney loss, just ahead of the official results, tweeting, "When Liz Cheney is sent packing tonight by Wyoming’s voters, it will be the first time in over a hundred years we will no longer have any Bush’s, McCain’s, Cheney’s or Clinton’s in office!"

Conservative YouTube creators, The Hodge Twins, wrote, "Happy Liz Cheney retirement day."

"I hope Liz Cheney and Pence both run for President. They need to be defeated as many times as possible," tweeted conservative country music star John Rich.

Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier expressed elation over the primary results, tweeting, "BREAKING: Liz Cheney LOST BIG LEAGUE. BYE BYE LIZ."

