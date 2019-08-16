Trump supporter: President mistook me for an 'overweight' protester at rally, but I still 'love the guy'

An attendee at President Trump's New Hampshire campaign rally said the commander-in-chief mistook him for a protester but he harbors no hard feelings.

Frank Dawson told Griff Jenkins in an interview aired Friday on "Fox & Friends" the president called him out in the midst of a disturbance at the rally in Manchester -- but didn't realize he was the one confronting some actual protesters.

"He didn't see me rip the signs away from those three people that were sitting near us," he said.

"They were trying to cause a ruckus and they jumped up and started yelling something."

Dawson, whom Jenkins said is a law enforcement and military veteran, will appear on "Fox & Friends" Saturday to talk about a very special phone call he received after the apparent case of mistaken identity.

Speaking to Jenkins after the rally, Dawson further described what transpired that evening.

"I don't even care what they were yelling, but it wasn't going to happen beside me because I'm trying to listen to my president," he said.

"I think he thought I was part of it, but I wasn't -- I was the good part of it."

As Dawson confronted the protesters, the president shouted in his direction.

"That guy's got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising."

The avid Trump supporter later laughed off the criticism.

"Everything's good. I love the guy. He's the best thing that ever happened to this country."

Later Thursday, Trump turned to domestic and foreign policy, with a focus on the economy. Responding to recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the president emphasized the importance of mental health treatment and vowed, to sustained applause, "We will always uphold the Second Amendment."

Trump also promised to work more on the opioid epidemic, which, according to The Washington Post, has claimed more lives in 2017 alone than mass shootings have in the past five decades.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.