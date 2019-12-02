Trump rips 'Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd' following fiery interview with Sen. Kennedy: 'Meet the Depressed!'

President Trump took some shots at NBC's Chuck Todd Monday following a hostile interview with Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., renaming the program Todd moderates "Meet the Depressed."

On Sunday morning, Todd pressed Kennedy on his repeated claim that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election, insisting that the only person "selling this argument" outside the United States is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Are you at all concerned that you are doing Russian intelligence work here?" Todd asked the GOP lawmaker.

Trump, who famously asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into alleged meddling by Ukraine over the summer, thanked Kennedy and slammed the "sleepy eyes" NBC anchor.

"Thank you to Great Republican @SenJohnKennedy for the job he did in representing both the Republican Party and myself against Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd on Meet the Depressed!" Trump tweeted.

The president was on the warpath on Twitter throughout the day Monday, slamming former FBI lawyer Lisa Page after she spoke out to the media for the first time since her text messages with her lover, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, were publicized. Trump also hit out at "Mini Mike" Bloomberg for his news outlet's decision not to investigate him or his 2020 Democratic rivals.