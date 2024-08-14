Trump says he sounded ‘somewhat different and strange’ because of tech issues during Elon Musk interview

Former President Trump said technical issues made his voice sound "somewhat different and strange" during his much-anticipated interview with X owner Elon Musk on Monday.

Tech difficulties plagued the interview from the jump as the "Space" immediately crashed due to the influx of users, offering the message "This Space is unavailable." Once users got in, many noted that Trump didn’t sound like himself, with some suggesting it sounded like he had a lisp.

"My conversation with Elon last night was heard by a RECORD audience, and was really something special, as Elon himself is very special – and I thank him for such a strong endorsement! Unfortunately, because of the complexity of modern day equipment, and cellphone technology, my voice was, in certain areas, somewhat different and strange," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Therefore, we have put out an actual, and perfect, recording of the conversation" Trump added. "ENJOY!!!"

Trump supporters have dubbed the criticism the "Lisp Hoax."

The conversation, which lasted roughly two hours and peaked with over one million concurrent listeners, covered everything from the assassination attempt against him last month to the state of the 2024 presidential race. The lengthy discussion offered a stark contrast to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has not sat down for an interview since emerging as the Democratic nominee.

Trump is also irked that the tech issues have overshadowed the interview’s large audience.

"I spent 2 1/2 hours last night talking to Elon, a fantastic guy, getting all-time record Views/hits, and all the Fake News wants to report is that the servers crashed (because of the tremendous volume!), and the show opened a little late. What they should be reporting was the incredible number of people that were listening," he posted.

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.