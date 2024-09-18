Trump to appear on Fox News Channel's 'Gutfeld!' Wednesday night

Former President Trump will appear on Fox News Channel’s hit late-night show "Gutfeld!" on Wednesday night.

It will be Trump's first in-studio appearance on "Gutfeld!" for the entire hour program. The former president will join host Greg Gutfeld along with Kat Timpf, Tyrus and "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno.

Trump’s appearance was taped Wednesday afternoon at FOX News Media’s New York City headquarters before the former president headed to Long Island for a campaign rally. The appearance comes at a crucial point in the 2024 campaign as Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris enter the home stretch of the White House race.

Trump appeared in front of a live audience and participated in the program’s signature banter.

"Gutfeld!" will be Trump's first interview on a broadcast or cable late-night show during an election cycle since NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2016.

"Gutfeld!" is regularly among the most-watched cable news programs in America and finished August as the No. 1 program among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54.

"Gutfeld!" was also the most-watched cable news program for post-Democratic National Convention coverage last month, topping all competition.

According to Nielsen MRI Fusion, "Gutfeld!" attracts more Independents and Democrats than all broadcast late-night programs.

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.