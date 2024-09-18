Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump to appear on Fox News Channel's 'Gutfeld!' Wednesday night

'Gutfeld!' airs at 10 p.m. ET

The media's idea of toning down the rhetoric is ‘shutting up Trump’: Greg Gutfeld Video

The media's idea of toning down the rhetoric is ‘shutting up Trump’: Greg Gutfeld

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the panel discuss the second apparent assassination attempt on former President Trump's life on ‘Gutfeld!’

Former President Trump will appear on Fox News Channel’s hit late-night show "Gutfeld!" on Wednesday night. 

It will be Trump's first in-studio appearance on "Gutfeld!" for the entire hour program. The former president will join host Greg Gutfeld along with Kat Timpf, Tyrus and "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno.

Trump’s appearance was taped Wednesday afternoon at FOX News Media’s New York City headquarters before the former president headed to Long Island for a campaign rally. The appearance comes at a crucial point in the 2024 campaign as Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris enter the home stretch of the White House race.

Former President Trump will appear on Fox News Channel’s "Gutfeld!" on Wednesday night. 

Trump appeared in front of a live audience and participated in the program’s signature banter. 

"Gutfeld!" will be Trump's first interview on a broadcast or cable late-night show during an election cycle since NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2016.

"Gutfeld!" is regularly among the most-watched cable news programs in America and finished August as the No. 1 program among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54. 

"Gutfeld!" is regularly among the most-watched cable news programs in America and finished August as the No. 1 program among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54.  (FOX)

"Gutfeld!" was also the most-watched cable news program for post-Democratic National Convention coverage last month, topping all competition. 

According to Nielsen MRI Fusion, "Gutfeld!" attracts more Independents and Democrats than all broadcast late-night programs.

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. 