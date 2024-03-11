Trump says he's 'not conservative': 'I'm a man of common sense'

Former President Trump said Monday that he was not "conservative," but rather a "man of common sense," in response to a question about him wanting to get even with his political opponents.

CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Trump about people feeling like another four years of Trump would be about "getting even," and said there was "a feeling that there is still an anger and a frustration that you have about certain issues."

"The revenge is going to be success… We’re going to turn our country around. We’re going to bring sense and – common sense. You know, people say, 'You’re conservative.' I’m not conservative. You know what I am? I’m a man of common sense. And a lot of conservative policies are common sense. We’re not going to have open borders. You’re going to have to come in legally," the former president responded.

Trump argued the southern border was the "safest" it has ever been in the history of the U.S. under his administration and said, "If he would’ve left everything in place, including the people that were doing it, I had the best border in history."

Trump was also asked about his position on TikTok, a social media app owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance. Sorkin asked why he backtracked on banning TikTok and asked if he thought it was a national security threat.

The former president said he still thinks TikTok is a national security threat and explained that he proposed banning the app while he was president.

"Frankly, there are a lot of people on TikTok that love it," Trump said. "There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it."

"There’s a lot of good and there’s a lot of bad with TikTok," he continued. "But the thing I don’t like is that without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media."

President Biden has said he would sign a bill to ban TikTok if Congress passes one.

Biden's campaign uses TikTok and posted a video of the president answering some questions during the Super Bowl.

The president's administration also banned TikTok from federal devices over national security concerns.