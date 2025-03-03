Trump 'pardon czar' explains key differences between Trump and Biden pardons

Alice Marie Johnson, who was appointed as "pardon czar" by President Donald Trump, explained the key differences between Trump and former President Biden's commutations of prison sentences in an interview Sunday.

"Unlike some of the sentences that President Biden received a lot of credit for, is that he commuted all of these sentences, but most of these people are still in prison," Johnson said in an interview on Fox News. "He reduced them, but he didn't really restore any families."

"President Trump commuted sentences and families were restored," she told "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy.

"I look for those who are still in prison, and some of those, their cases are so absolutely terrible that those laws are not even in effect anymore — I think those individuals would be worthy of a pardon" Johnson said.

"And then you have people who have made good use of their freedom, and I've had so many who have been such a pillar in their communities," she added.

She continued, "There are going to be those who are seeking pardons, and we'll look at what they've done with their second chance of freedom."

Johnson is a former prisoner who was pardoned by Trump during his first administration. Trump commuted Johnson's life sentence for nonviolent drug trafficking in 2018 after she served 21 years in an Alabama prison.

Former President Biden pardoned Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others who some speculated may have faced investigations under the incoming Trump administration before leaving office. Biden also commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 inmates, reducing their time spent in prison.

Trump has also issued commutations and pardons upon entering office, pardoning nearly all Jan. 6 defendants on Inauguration Day.

