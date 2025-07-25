Expand / Collapse search
Trump needs to be 'stopped' before he seizes news outlets and sells them to cronies, fired ABC journalist says

Terry Moran drew parallels between US media landscape under Trump and authoritarian countries like Russia

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Terry Moran predicts 'authoritarian' Trump is going to strip the news away from media outlets Video

Terry Moran predicts 'authoritarian' Trump is going to strip the news away from media outlets

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran warned press freedom is at risk under President Donald Trump, comparing his tactics to those used by Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban.

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran worried Tuesday that the U.S. will soon lose its free press if President Donald Trump is not "stopped."

Moran, who was fired in June from the network where he worked for almost 28 years after posting a scathing social media rant against Trump and White House aide Stephen Miller, discussed the state of the media with former MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Substack.

Lamenting the recent CBS/Paramount settlement with Trump, and other media shakeups, Matthews worried about the implications of media outlets caving to the president’s demands.

"Is this going to keep going?" Matthews asked. "Or is he going to keep going from network to network, to newspaper to newspaper?… Are they willing to be what they’ve been or are they just going to keep groveling?"

CBS News signage in NYC and Donald Trump in the oval office

Paramount Global and CBS agreed to settle President Trump’s $20 billion election interference lawsuit against the network.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg, Getty Images)

FCC APPROVES PARAMOUNT-SKYDANCE MERGER FOLLOWING TRUMP SETTLEMENT, COLBERT CANCELLATION

Moran made a bold prediction that there will be no independent news in the U.S. because media organizations will have their power stripped from them by the current administration.

"I think they’re going to, at some point, get rid of the news divisions, is my prediction," he told Matthews. "It will either be stripped from them—look, unless Trump is stopped, there’s a playbook here. You see it in all the authoritarian countries."

"[Viktor] Orban did it, [Vladimir] Putin did it in Russia and the Law and Justice Party in Poland — they stripped the media, the news operations away from independent corporations that will stand up and they sell them to their cronies," he continued.

Terry Moran

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran spoke to Chris Matthews this week, claiming press freedom was under attack by the Trump administration. ((Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) )

Moran then brought up the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigating ABC News over debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis's fact-checking of Trump during the 2024 presidential debate that he said favored his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Muir did nothing wrong, but because, you know, the law that governs these news operations and networks is that they have to operate in the public interest as defined by the Trump administration," he warned. "At some point, they will find a reason to strip the ownership of these things from the corporations that now own them and sell them to their cronies, unless someone stops them."

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shortly after leaving ABC, Moran said that it was not a journalist's job to be "objective."

EX-ABC JOURNALIST FIRED FOR CALLING TRUMP A ‘WORLD-CLASS HATER’ SAYS IT'S NOT A REPORTER'S JOB TO BE OBJECTIVE

Donald Trump, Terry Moran and Stephen Miller

Former ABC correspondent Terry Moran was fired for a social media rant against President Donald Trump and White House aide Stephen Miller. ((Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images))

"My own feeling is that you don't sacrifice your citizenship as a journalist. Your job is not to be objective," he told The Bulwark's Tim Miller in a Substack interview in June.

"There is no Mount Olympus of objectivity where a Mandarin class of wise people have no feelings about their society," he continued. "We're all in this together. What you have to be is fair and accurate."

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.