Trump and Musk want to make government 'good stewards' of taxpayer dollars, White House press secretary says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is defending President Donald Trump's efforts to make the government "good stewards" of taxpayer dollars as criticism over Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency pours in from Democrats.

Musk sparked criticism from Democrats after DOGE effectively shut down USAID on Monday. This action is one of many the administration has taken to cut "waste and abuse" out of the federal government, Leavitt said.

"What President Trump and Elon Musk and this entire administration is trying to do is make our bloated bureaucracy here in Washington run like a profitable business, and every agency has been tasked with going line by line and ensuring that the American taxpayer's money is aligned with the American people's interests," Leavitt told "America Reports" on Thursday.

MEET THE YOUNG TEAM OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERS SLASHING GOVERNMENT WASTE AT DOGE: REPORT

The press secretary explained that the administration is offering a commonsense solution to "a decades-old problem of bloated bureaucracy, waste, fraud and abuse."

This decision comes as more than 40,000 federal government employees have agreed to Trump’s buyout offer, an effort to bring federal employees back into the office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Trump continues to deliver on the promises that he made to the American people on the campaign trail, and going through the federal government line by line and making this government more efficient is one of those priorities and one of those promises that President Trump made."

Leavitt ensured that Trump is "wholeheartedly committed to spending cuts" and "making the government more efficient."