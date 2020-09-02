Trump: MSNBC's Joy Reid should be fired over 'xenophobia and racism' after remark about Muslims

President Trump’s infamous catchphrase, "You're Fired," dates back to his days as a reality TV host, but he seemed to be feeling nostalgic on Wednesday as he called for two high-profile cable news hosts to lose their gigs.

Trump already had called for CNN to can Chris Cuomo after the anchor was heard denying apparent sexual-misconduct allegations on secretly recorded audio. The president then turned his attention to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who has been under fire for suggesting that Trump has radicalized his supporters in the same way that "Muslims act."

"Like Fredo at Fake News @CNN, the very untalented Joy Reid should be fired for this horrible use of the words 'Muslim Terrorists,'" Trump tweeted. "Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!!"

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reid's comments actually put Trump in rare agreement with Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., both of whom have condemned the MSNBC host’s remarks.

"Leaders, let's say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy," Reid said Monday on her new show, "The ReidOut."

"We in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing those people – particularly when they're radicalizing young people. That's how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?"

Reid’s controversial comments came in response to the president retweeting a video of a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, which included a man who shot paintballs at protesters.

"Honestly, this [kind] of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous," Omar tweeted afterward.

Reid did not apologize during her technical-issue plagued program on Tuesday.

Trump's campaign also has called for CNN to fire Joe Lockhart on Tuesday after the political analyst speculated that the president had a "stroke" that he has been hiding from the public.

"CNN should fire Joe Lockhart, a lifetime failure who thought it was a great idea for fellow loser Michael Dukakis to put on that stupid helmet, for knowingly pushing a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s health," the campaign charged. "Great political expert that he is, Lockhart single-handedly sank the John Kerry campaign and now he’s doing the same to Joe Biden from a distance."

The campaign continued, "If another CNN employee said similar things about Barack Obama they’d be fired immediately, so the same standard should be applied here. That is, of course, unless CNN is complicit in the smear campaign in order to level the playing field against Joe Biden, somebody who truly has lost a step."

