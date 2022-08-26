Trump could talk himself into being prosecuted: Andy McCarthy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy provided a theory behind the FBI's fight to "avoid disclosing" information regarding its raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

TRUMP RAID SEARCH WARRANT AFFIDAVIT UNSEALED: READ THE DOCUMENT

ANDY MCCARTHY: You know, you do searches at the end of an investigation and that's why you never have this issue of, you know, releasing an affidavit in the middle of, while the FBI is trying to gather evidence. The only way it makes sense to me that they're fighting so hard to avoid disclosing the information, because information in these kinds of affidavits typically gets disclosed eventually in a criminal case. The only reason it makes sense to fight over it is if you hope that you'll never have to disclose it, which argues toward not prosecuting him. So I think, you know, if he wants to keep berating the Justice Department and the FBI, he could talk himself into being charged because they could go to Garland and say, you know, look, he's castigating us and the only way that we can get our reputations back and, you know, show the public what really happened here is to have a public trial, whereas I don't really think that's where this is headed.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: