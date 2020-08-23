Trump campaign: Democrats 'fell into a trap' at DNC -- RNC will be 'much different story'

Democrats "fell into a little bit of a trap" at last week's Democratic National Convention where they repeatedly attacked President Trump and his administration -- leaving them little room to make the case for their nominee Joe Biden, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Sunday.

In an interview on "Media Buzz," Miller told host Howie Kurtz that the president will be focusing his platform at this week's Republican National Convention, and predicted "a big difference between last week and what the president’s going to do this week".

"I do think that the Democrats fell into a little bit of a trap last week," he said. "I think that they went down the Hillary Clinton road of what they tried to accomplish with their convention. It was basically a whole bunch of empty nothings, a bunch of platitudes, and it was a big grievance fest and attack on President Trump at a personal level".

"What they failed to do, just like 'crooked Hillary' forgot to do four years ago, was lay out the case for their candidate," Miller argued.

The RNC, which kicks off Monday, is expected to highlight a message of hope and positivity as Trump emphasizes his "forward vision" for a country reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, Miller said.

The four-day event will feature various speakers who will share their "great American story," and explain "how they’ve been benefiting from the past four years of the Trump Administration," he told Kurtz.

"Looking at some of these speeches and hearing some of these stories, every night there will be at least one point where there won’t be a dry eye in the entire country as you hear these motivational and uplifting stories and the president’s speech next Thursday," he said.

"You’re going to want to tune in."