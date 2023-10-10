Bari Weiss tells world to 'wake up' to Hamas terror: 'Biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust'

Journalist Bari Weiss called on Americans to pay attention and understand the magnitude of what's happening in Israel as the death toll continues to rise after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday.

As more horrific details of the atrocities against Israelis continue to be exposed, the Free Press editor said she would continue to share these stories so that the world would "wake up."

"That is what I'm focused on – trying to tell their stories and demand that the world wake up. Trying to help the world understand that what's happening here is not just another war in Israel. It's a massacre of unspeakable proportions," she said on "America's Newsroom."

"What has happened over the past 72 hours is the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust," Weiss told Bret Baier and Dana Perino.

While it took years for the Allies to uncover the extent of Nazi atrocities, those of Hamas are being broadcast daily, she added.

"They are livestreaming their atrocities on TikTok. They are filming them with sophisticated drones. They are gleefully and proudly showing the extent of their barbarism," Weiss said.

She urged Americans to pay attention to what's going on because this is "about civilization."

"This not a cycle of violence as you'll hear from so many other places in the press," she said. "What this is is a massacre being livestreamed in real time."

Perino asked Weiss to react to a recent Gallup poll, which found a sharp decline in Democrats' support for Israel. According to the poll, only 38% of Democrats said they supported Israel in 2023, compared to 55% of Democrats in 2013.

Weiss said this is because of an anti-Jewish ideology that's taken hold of many institutions in American culture where "young minds are molded."

"That is because an ideology that dehumanizes Jewish life – that says that Jews are White and privileged and, therefore, can never be victims – has taken root at many of the most important institutions in American life," Weiss said.

She questioned why university leaders and CEOs of large corporations, who had put out statements to condemn the death of George Floyd and voiced their support for Black Lives Matter and the war in Ukraine, have stayed silent during the attack that's left nearly 1,000 people in Israel dead.

"Where are they now?" she asked. "It really tells you a lot about people who claim to care about justice."