Trump-backed Senate candidate Bernie Moreno vows to 'finally retire' Democrat Sherrod Brown

Hispanic businessman and GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno joined "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to discuss his bid to flip a blue Senate seat in Ohio.

Gowdy prompted Moreno to break down how "a liberal senator can represent Ohio,' referring to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who has held the seat since 2007.

Moreno explained that come election season, Brown "pretends he's a moderate and the media, especially all over Ohio, cover for him."

Moreover, Moreno believes Brown's "attachment" to President Biden has left the Democratic senator vulnerable.

OHIO REPUBLICAN US SENATE CANDIDATE BERNIE MORENO HAS SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR GOP MEMBERS WHO 'DON'T LIKE' TRUMP

"He's never been up against somebody who was well-resourced. He's never been up against somebody who had an actual contrast between him and the candidate and, most importantly, he's never been up where he's at the top of the ticket versus President Trump," Moreno stated.

"So Sherrod Brown has got to overcome his attachment to Biden, his terrible record. People are going to vote with [their] pocketbook in November, and this is going to be the time we finally retire him."

Moreno joined Trump at a rally Saturday ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary, where he'll face State Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

When prompted to address Democratic efforts to "boost" the GOP hopeful under assumptions he might be easier to beat in a general election, Moreno replied, "The reality is, they always think outsiders are easier to beat because they come from a culture where the only thing that you should do is be a politician your whole life."

Gowdy also asked Moreno to address what he believed was the federal government's role on the issue of education, to which Moreno answered, "We have to let parents and local communities make the educational choices for their kids."

He added, "We have to fulfill Ronald Reagan's promise to end the Department of Education. We have to do that once and for all. I think we will do that. I think that will exists, if we put in the right conservatives, that by the way, understand the Constitution. There is no constitutional role for the federal government in education, like we know that to be true. So as Republicans, we got to start keeping our promises and doing the things that we campaign on. That starts with getting rid of the Department of Education."

The GOP hopeful has the backing of former President Trump, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. The state's voters backed Trump for president in 2016 and 2020.

According to his campaign website, Moreno was born in Bogota, Colombia, and at the age of five his family moved to the United States, ultimately becoming an American citizen at age 18.