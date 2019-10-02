Trump says America would be better off without 'CNNs of the world' after fiery news conference

President Trump ended Wednesday’s White House joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö by taking a shot at CNN.

“The United States is a great democracy… and if the press were straight and honest, and forthright and tough, we would be a far greater nation,” Trump said.

“We are, Mr. President,” a male voice from the room shouted.

A source inside the room told Fox News the person who shouted was CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Trump's retort? “We would be far greater when we don’t have the CNNs of the world, who are corrupt people.”

Trump then thanked the attendees and walked off.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the event, CNN anchor Jake Tapper said the press conference showed the president is in a “clear crisis."

Acosta has emerged as a hero among progressives for digging in on Trump and members of his administration when they’re available to the press.

Last year, Acosta was briefly banned from the White House after he engaged in a contentious back-and-forth with Trump during a Nov. 7 press conference. During a now-infamous moment, Acosta refused to pass the microphone to a White House aide.

Acosta’s press pass was restored on Nov. 19 after CNN argued that keeping him out of the White House violated First and Fifth Amendment rights.

To coincide with Acosta being allowed to return to the White House, then-Press Secretary Sarah Sanders implemented a series of rules to govern White House press conferences going forward.

The CNN reporter has been praised by liberal comedians such as Jimmy Kimmel, and even appeared in the most recent season of the Netflix political drama “House of Cards.”