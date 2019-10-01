Fox News crushes MSNBC, CNN to win 71st straight quarter as ‘Hannity’ finishes atop cable news

Fox News Channel has been the most-watched cable news network for a whopping 71 straight quarters after dominating MSNBC and CNN during the third quarter of 2019.

Fox News averaged 2.4 million primetime viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET, while MSNBC averaged 1.5 million, and struggling CNN managed only a smidge over the one million mark.

FNC’s primetime trio finished as the three most-watched programs, as “Hannity” finished No. 1 on cable news, averaging 3.3 million nightly viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 3.1 million to finish second and “The Ingraham Angle” averaged 2.6 million to finish third.

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” finished fourth, behind FNC’s entire primetime lineup. It was Maddow’s lowest-rated viewership since the first quarter of 2017.

CNN’s most-watched show was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 23 overall behind 14 different programs on Fox News and eight on MSNBC. “Cuomo Prime Time” was unable to crack the top 20 programs despite a ton of free publicity in August when nearly 10 million people watched a viral video of host Chris Cuomo famously threatening a man who referred to him as "Fredo."

Fox News also topped cable news among they key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 366,000 primetime viewers compared to 268,000 for CNN and 228,000 for MSNBC.

Fox News nearly topped both networks combined among total day viewers, averaging 1.4 million while MSNBC averaged 880,000 and CNN averaged 624,000. Among the key demo, Fox News averaged 230,000 viewers compared to 148,000 for CNN and 128,000 for MSNBC.

FNC had double-digit percent advantages over MSNBC and CNN in both categories and a triple-digit percent advantage over CNN in primetime total viewers. But Fox News didn’t only beat MSNBC and CNN, as it topped all of basic cable in both total day and primetime viewers, too.

It was the 13th consecutive quarter that FNC finished atop all of basic cable among total day viewers.

“Fox & Friends” celebrated its 21st anniversary during the third quarter by finishing as the most-watched cable news morning show for the 71st straight quarter with an average viewership of 1.5 million, while CNN’s “New Day” managed a dismal total of 461,000 daily viewers. “Outnumbered Overtime” with Harris Faulkner averaged 1.3 million viewers to beat its 1 p.m. ET competition not just on cable, but it even outdrew ABC News’ heavily promoted “GMA” 25 times during the quarter.

FNC also finished September as the most-watched network in all of cable for the 39th straight month.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.