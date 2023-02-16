Trump will 'alienate' much of his MAGA base if he attacks Ron DeSantis, says Marc Thiessen

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday that he doesn't believe former President Trump's attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will resonate with Republican voters.

MARC THIESSEN: Here's the problem that Donald Trump has with Ron DeSantis. … I have a personal focus group. So, my daughter plays on a hockey team in Philadelphia. And one of the families is from Florida. And they are hard-core MAGA Trump supporters. Her brother shows up to every game in a suit and tie and a red MAGA hat. I mean, they go to Trump rallies, they love Donald Trump. And when he attacked Ron DeSantis, they were so upset, the mother said to me, if he does that again, I'm done with him. … It alienates a lot of people in his base who don't like it. And he's going to have a very hard time attacking Ron DeSantis when Ron DeSantis just delivered the biggest victory. You know, how did Trump's candidates do in the midterms? Not too great. Ron DeSantis won by 20 points in Florida, turned Florida into a solid red state. He won independents. He won women, he won Hispanics. He did everything that Donald Trump didn't do in 2020. And so you're going after him when he's basically a more effective mega MAGA leader, it's going to be very hard because a lot of Trump's loyal people love DeSantis as well.