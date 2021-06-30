Expand / Collapse search
Steve Scalise slams the left's 'open borders' push: Now they want to 'defund Border Patrol'

Scalise comments come after Texas Gov. Abbott planned to visit border with Trump

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on President Biden receiving backlash for his response to the border crisis.

Ahead of former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's visit to the southern border, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., blasted the Biden administration for "wanting open borders." The House minority whip pointed to a new House bill that would slash $927 million from CBP

Trump and Abbott will participate in a town hall with Sean Hannity, Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT TO VISIT BORDER WITH TRUMP AS HE BECOMES BIGGEST THORN IN BIDEN’S SIDE

STEVE SCALISE: It’s really bizarre, it's their priority. They want open borders. Look, you looked over the weekend you had the White House trying to blame other people for defunding the police which is a crazy idea they embrace. Now they are trying to defund our Border Patrol. When that goes south they will blame somebody for that, too. They are the ones doing it.

They can blame everybody they want; it proves that their policies are failing. In the end, they are doing this deliberately, they know the results of it. You can go down to the detention facility and see these places overrun with people here illegally. They don't know what to do with them. 

They are sending them to states all around the nation and they won't be honest with us or the American people about where they are going and which states they are sending them to. Local school systems are going to be getting kids by the hundreds that can't speak English and they don't care about those consequences because they just want to register everybody to vote. They have an agenda and using kids unfortunately as pieces for their game and it's a dangerous political game for America.

