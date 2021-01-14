Trey Gowdy roasts 'reckless buffoon' Swalwell for likening Trump to Usama bin Laden

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy scolded Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Thursday for likening President Trump to Usama bin Laden in an interview earlier this week.

Swalwell invoked the terrorist leader while responding to a question about Trump’s culpability for the Capitol siege last Wednesday.

"I think he is just a reckless buffoon," Gowdy said on "The Story"

Swalwell told "PBS NewsHour" on Tuesday that just like "Usama bin Laden did not enter US soil on Sept. 11, but it was widely acknowledged that he was responsible for inspiring the attack on our country," Trump, "with his words — using the word ‘fight,’ with the speakers that he assembled that day, who called for trial by combat and said we have to take names and kick a--, that is hate speech that inspired and radicalized people to storm the Capitol."

Gowdy acknowledged that there is "really hot rhetoric on both sides," but "I wish people would stop doing it and just use logic."

"I hope that people are smart enough to not compare the president of the United States with somebody who murdered thousands of Americans," he added.

The Fox News contributor also criticized former FBI Director James Comey, who urged President-elect Joe Biden to consider pardoning Trump as an act of good faith to unify the country after he takes office.

"I find It is so bitterly ironic to hear Jim Comey talking about unifying the country," Gowdy retorted. "Here's a really unifying thing he could've done: Having an FBI that’s apolitical."

Gowdy slammed Comey for what he called the most "divisive reign [over the FBI] in history."

"If you want to do something that’s unifying, Jim, first of all stay the hell off of television, quit talking," Gowdy said, "and go back and make amends for your tenure while you were the head of the FBI."