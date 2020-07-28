Gowdy challenges Nadler to tell NYC murder victims' families 'that the violence is manufactured'

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy told "Hannity" that Tuesday's contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing with testimony from Attorney General William Barr showed the contrast between the two parties ahead of the presidential election.

"Do you want the anarchy that you see in Portland and Seattle? Or do you want a country where everyone is safe and secure?" Gowdy asked host Sean Hannity rhetorically. "What you ... saw today is what a serious, grown-up attorney general could do for this country and it makes me wish and wonder where we would be if he had been the AG from day one, if Bill Barr had been the president's first AG."

Gowdy, the former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, then rounded on Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who Gowdy referred to as "crazy Uncle Jerry."

"Now you know, Sean, why the Democrats kept him hidden in the attic during impeachment. They didn't want him anywhere near impeachment, and for anybody who wondered why the chairman of Judiciary had no role in impeachment, today you figured it out."

At one point in the hearing, Nadler accused Barr of dispatching federal agents to respond to rioting in Portland in order to provide Trump with footage for campaign ads. When Barr tried to respond and say that he was not using federal law enforcement to help Trump's campaign, Nadler spoke over him.

Late in the day, Nadler refused Barr's request for a five-minute break, prompting Barr to sarcastically call Nadler a "class act."

Gowdy defended the actions of the federal government in Portland, saying "the number one obligation of government is public safety.

"What I wish Nadler would do," Gowdy went on, "is go find all the homicide victims and their family members in New York, go find the parents of that one-year-old who got killed and tell them that the violence is manufactured," Gowdy said. "Go find all the homicide victims, Jerry, in your own backyard and tell them that the violence is manufactured."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.