Trey Gowdy calls for cross-examination of witnesses in Jan. 6 hearings: Only way to get the 'whole truth'

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy called on the Jan. 6 committee to allow cross-examination of the witnesses who made allegations against former President Trump last Thursday, arguing that it is the only way to get the "whole truth" about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

TREY GOWDY: I watched the Jan. 6 congressional hearing. Three allegations caught my attention: Number one, that former President Trump knew he lost the 2016 election but said otherwise. Number two, that former President Trump knew there was no fraud sufficient to change the outcome and number three, that the former president was sympathetic to the cries to do Mike Pence harm. Those are serious allegations deserving of the truth. The question is how do we find it? Who are the witnesses supporting these allegations? Who said the former president knew he lost…who said the former president knew there was significant fraud…is the witness credible? Is the witness biased for or against the former president? Were others present? Is there corroboration?

Cross-examination does not mean yelling or berating a witness. It does mean asking all the relevant questions. Whether you are a Republican, a Democrat or don’t care, look for cross-examination. It is the best way to find the truth. And when there is no cross-examination, you may never know whether you got the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

