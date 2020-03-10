Trevor Noah mocks Kamala Harris’ ‘hostage-style video’ endorsing Joe Biden

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” poked fun at Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, on Monday for releasing a “hostage-style video” to announce she was endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Harris said in a Sunday statement, while standing against a white brick wall with odd lighting that created shadows, that she would "do everything in my power" to help Biden win. The Comedy Central funnyman aired part of the endorsement video before roasting it.

“Now, please send $10,000 in unmarked bills so that my family can see me again. I’m very happy to be here,” Noah said. “I don’t understand why Kamala Harris shot this hostage-style video to show her support for Joe Biden. It looks weird, it really does.”

Noah then said even the Taliban would find production issues with the video.

“We had better lighting and we were in a cave,” he joked. “Much better.”

Noah then asked, “How is Kamala going to endorse Joe Biden and not acknowledge that she once called him a friend of racists who opposed integrated public schools?”

Harris withdrew from the race in December, ending a candidacy with the historic potential of becoming the first black woman elected president. She had been an outspoken rival of Biden’s early in the process –and Noah remembers their previous beef.

“For me, you have to at least say, ‘Look, I know we’ve had our differences, but,’ or something like that,” Noah said. “Otherwise, you make it seem like we’re crazy, it’s like you’re gaslighting us.”

Harris joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, ex-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney in endorsing Biden.

