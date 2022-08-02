Trevor Noah mocks Biden losing to Buttigieg in New Hampshire poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah mocked Joe Biden in a Monday interview with Pete Buttigieg after a recent New Hampshire poll showed the transportation secretary defeating the president in a 2024 primary matchup there.

The survey, conducted by the University of New Hampshire, showed Buttigieg had the support of 17% of likely Democratic primary voters, versus 16% for Biden.

"I just want to know when you see a poll like that, does it give you a little more swag in meetings with the president? Does it give you like a little—like if he says something to you, are you ever like, yo Joe, is there ever like…," Noah asked as the audience laughed.

Buttigieg then quickly pivoted to hyping his attendance at Monday’s Portal Bridge groundbreaking in New Jersey with Gov. Phil Murphy, D.

"If I want to look good in front of my boss, the best thing I can do is have just broken ground on a major project like we did in New Jersey. That’s going to be my focus, because that’s my job," Buttigieg replied.

Noah, smiling at Buttigieg’s segue, called him "so slick" for his response.

The poll from the UNH Survey Center released last week also indicated Biden's favorable rating is at an all-time low.

Only 31% of likely Democratic presidential primary voters said they wanted the president to seek a second term, with 59% saying they don’t want Biden to run again. Support for a Biden re-election bid among New Hampshire Democrats has nosedived, from 74% last summer to 54% in the last UNH poll, which was conducted in June.

The release of the UNH survey follows a plethora of recent national polls, indicating that a majority of Americans do not want Biden to run again.

This is not the first time Noah has used Biden as the subject of his jokes.

Noah hosted the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner, where he took aim at Biden during his set, making jokes about inflation, the president's approval rating and the botched evacuation of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. He added the Biden administration "doesn't handle evacuations well."

"Ever since you came into office, things are already looking up," Noah said at one point in his remarks. "Gas is up, rent is up, food is up."

Noah also quipped about why he was chosen as the host of the dinner and then said to Biden, "but then I was told you get your highest approval ratings with a biracial African guy standing next to you."

Biden did poorly in New Hampshire in the 2020 primaries, finishing a distant fifth, well behind runner-up Buttigieg and winner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Biden quickly pivoted to the South Carolina primary, where he won handily with strong minority support, which charged his campaign and led to a huge turnaround as he eventually captured the nomination.

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.