Transgender athletes won first, second and third place at a recent women’s cycling competition held in Washington.

The annual Marymoor Grand Prix kicked off on Friday at the Jerry Baker Memorial Velodrome with at least three transgender athletes taking part in a 2-person relay of the Elite Women’s division.

According to results made available on Jerry Baker Memorial Velodrome’s website, the top three teams each had one biological male. They included Jordan Lothrop, Jenna Lingwood and Eva Lin.

Lingwood, who placed second, was previously referenced in an amicus brief filed by Hannah Arensman, a 35-time winner on the national cyclocross circuit, to the Supreme Court in 2023. Arensman revealed that she had retired from cycling after being forced to compete with Lingwood and another transgender athlete.

Several cycling organizations have put in place restrictions and regulations on transgender athletes.

In July 2023, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced that it would no longer allow transgender cyclists to compete in women’s divisions if they began transitioning after puberty.

A few months later, USA Cycling announced similar restrictions, categorizing transgender athletes into "Group A" and "Group B" categories based on the race.

Group A athletes must provide medical documentation showing a testosterone level in serum that has been below 2.5 nmol/L for at least 24 months, completed 90 days prior to the first race.

Group B athletes must complete self-identity verification request to document the change in gender identity 30 days prior to the first race.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Independent Women’s Law Center Director May Mailman responded to the results, saying, "Males accelerate 20% faster and are 30% stronger than women with similar body mass. So this isn’t a competition, it’s a joke. Female athletes are in a tough spot, faced with either turning away from what they’ve worked for or engaging in a hopeless endeavor. To support women, the adults running the show should make women’s sports for women again and stop the madness."

