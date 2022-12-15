Trans advocate hit for claiming she's 'never heard' of anyone detransitioning: 'Madness'

Conservatives ripped into LGBTQ activist and social worker Jessie Pocock for denying she has ever heard of any transgender person detransitioning from their sex change attempts.

Pocock, the CEO and executive director of LGBTQ non-profit Inside Out Youth Services Advocacy Organization provided testimony during Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing on "LGBTQ extremism and violence."

During her testimony, Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, mentioned there are "a lot of people in the news coming out detransitioning." He asked, "Could you speak to that phenomenon, and what’s that person going through? Did they get it wrong? Were they going through a period?"

Pocock said she couldn’t "really speak to an individual’s personal experience," but ended up admitting she doesn’t think detransitioning is real.

She added, "I’ve been in this work for a long time. I know a lot of trans folks, close friends, family members, and I’ve just never heard a case of anyone destransitioning, so I honestly don’t think it’s a real thing."

The comments from Pocock alarmed many on Twitter.

Conservative activist Chloe Cole, a female who detransitioned several years ago, tweeted, "Detransitioners are pretty used to being told that they don’t exist. I don’t mind coming to DC to clear up any confusion lol."

The Daily Wire’s Frank Fleming tweeted, "The pro-trans movement is not about compassion; it's the opposite. They're complete sociopaths about any suffering they may cause."

GOP digital strategist Alec Sears simply commented, "Yikes."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller was impressed by the level of denial Pocock displayed during the hearing. He commented, "Amazing."

He then shared a Huffington Post bio on Pocock, revealing that she serves as one of her state’s Civil Rights Commissioner, a "governor-appointed position for the State of Colorado."

The Independent Women’s Forum’s Kelsey Bolar tweeted, "Why is the head of an LGBTQ+ youth org trying to deny and erase the experiences of detransitioners? Jessie Pocock, @IWF would be happy to facilitate a meeting with some of the detransitioners we've featured to facilitate your ‘expertise’ on this issue."

Canadian conservative activist "Billboard Chris" advised, "We need a big budget documentary series focused on telling the stories of detransitioners. Knowledge of this madness must enter the mainstream. Pop culture is the way to do it. People will say it can’t be done. No one will do it or distribute it. They are wrong."

Other conservatives tore into Pocock for claiming in the same interview that children as young as 12 years old seeking to transition "have the right to process that" with professional help.

Conservative author Varad Mehta appealed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., ability to handle woke ideologues. He tweeted, "President DeSantis will know what to do with these people."

Republican Texas state representative Bryan Slaton decried Pocock’s statements, saying, "This is absolutely evil and it must be stopped. We must protect kids from the sick adults who want to sexualize them. No drag shows, no porn in schools, no gender modification. Protect innocence and let kids be kids."