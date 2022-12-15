Biden blasted after linking opposition to transgender surgeries for kids to bigotry: ‘Spectacularly dangerous’

Twitter erupted after Joe Biden on Wednesday connected criticizing gender transition treatment for kids to antisemitism, racism and a rejection of the Declaration of Independence. Commentators and prominent Twitter users attacked the "spectacularly dangerous" remarks.

Biden spoke at the White House as he signed legislation providing federal protection for gay marriage. He insisted, "We need to challenge the hundreds of callous and cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need."

After stating that "we have to protect these children, so they know they are loved," he linked all kinds of general bigotry to the controversial issue: "Folks, racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they are all connected. But the antidote to hate is love. This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms."

Commentator Miles Cheong summarized, "Anyone who criticizes surgeons who perform transgender surgeries is responsible for racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, etc. because it's all ‘connected,’ says Biden."

Political commentator Dave Rubin responded to the clip this way: "Once you see through what pandering blowhards Democrats are you can never unsee it. Please explain to me how chopping kids genitals off is connected to racism…"

At one point in his speech, Biden connected all of this to the Declaration of Independence, saying, "This shouldn’t be about conservative or liberal, red or blue. No, this is about realizing the promise of the Declaration of Independence, a promise rooted in sacred and secular beliefs, a promise that we’re all created equal."

Former New England Patriots defensive end and ex-Army officer Jake Bequette critiqued, "When the president invokes the Declaration of Independence to defend genital mutilation surgery on children, you know it’s time to start over."

Conservative writer and Young Americans for Freedom speaker Ian Haworth called the comments "spectacularly dangerous" and concluded, "By rolling all bigotry (real and imaginary) into one political hammer to swing at anyone and everyone, it makes it so much easier for the real bigots to hide in plain sight. By doing this, Biden is opening the door to hate."

Off the Press deputy editor Rob Smith tweeted, "Democrats found that if you pander enough to the Alphabet People, you can get them to do ANYTHING, including pushing what I believe will one day become one of the biggest medical scandals in American history - the ‘transitioning’ of children."

Spectator columnist Gareth Roberts watched the video and suggested, "Struggling to see how this isn’t at least as nutty as any of Trump’s wilder moments. At least as." Regarding the President's attempted linkage between opposing transgender treatment for minors and bigotry, Jeff Charles, known as @Jeffontheright, bemoaned, "What's sad is that there are people dense enough to believe this."